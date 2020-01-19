ELA Coin (ELAC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.90 Million

ELA Coin (CURRENCY:ELAC) traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 19th. ELA Coin has a market cap of $2.90 million and $1.42 million worth of ELA Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ELA Coin has traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ELA Coin token can now be bought for about $0.0045 or 0.00000052 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DigiFinex and BitForex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002696 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $265.58 or 0.03060483 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011523 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.25 or 0.00198744 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000688 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00030018 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.14 or 0.00128395 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About ELA Coin

ELA Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 647,370,731 tokens. ELA Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@elamachain . The official website for ELA Coin is www.elamachain.io . ELA Coin’s official Twitter account is @elamachain

Buying and Selling ELA Coin

ELA Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELA Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ELA Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ELA Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

