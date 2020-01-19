ELA Coin (ELAC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.10 Million

ELA Coin (CURRENCY:ELAC) traded down 7.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 18th. Over the last week, ELA Coin has traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar. ELA Coin has a total market capitalization of $3.10 million and approximately $1.55 million worth of ELA Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ELA Coin token can now be purchased for about $0.0048 or 0.00000052 BTC on exchanges including DigiFinex and BitForex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002692 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $254.68 or 0.02791889 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010967 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00199608 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000673 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00030276 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.08 or 0.00132385 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

ELA Coin Profile

ELA Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 647,370,731 tokens. The official message board for ELA Coin is medium.com/@elamachain . ELA Coin’s official website is www.elamachain.io . ELA Coin’s official Twitter account is @elamachain

ELA Coin Token Trading

ELA Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELA Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ELA Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ELA Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

