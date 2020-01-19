Electrocomponents (LON:ECM) Upgraded to “Overweight” by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Electrocomponents (LON:ECM) to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has GBX 774 ($10.18) target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of GBX 651 ($8.56).

ECM has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 775 ($10.19) target price (up from GBX 725 ($9.54)) on shares of Electrocomponents in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. HSBC reissued a hold rating on shares of Electrocomponents in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Barclays upped their target price on Electrocomponents from GBX 640 ($8.42) to GBX 646 ($8.50) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 810 ($10.66) price target on shares of Electrocomponents in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Peel Hunt downgraded Electrocomponents to a hold rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.55) price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Electrocomponents presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 708.33 ($9.32).

LON ECM opened at GBX 700 ($9.21) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.89, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 670.08 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 633.16. Electrocomponents has a 1 year low of GBX 522.80 ($6.88) and a 1 year high of GBX 729.80 ($9.60). The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 28th were given a dividend of GBX 5.90 ($0.08) per share. This represents a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 28th. Electrocomponents’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.46%.

Electrocomponents Company Profile

Electrocomponents plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products in Northern Europe, Southern Europe, Central Europe, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company distributes semiconductor products, including microcontrollers, voltage regulators, transistors, and diodes; and interconnectors, passives, and electromechanical components, such as resistors, switches, and heavy-duty connectors for industrial applications and power supplies.

