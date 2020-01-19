Electromed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELMD) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Electromed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELMD) will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Electromed’s earnings. Electromed also reported earnings of $0.04 per share in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Electromed will report full year earnings of $0.36 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.34 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Electromed.

Electromed (NASDAQ:ELMD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $8.30 million for the quarter.

Separately, Dougherty & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Electromed in a research note on Friday, November 1st.

Shares of ELMD stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,667. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.00. Electromed has a twelve month low of $4.75 and a twelve month high of $10.99.

About Electromed

Electromed, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells airway clearance therapy and related products that apply high frequency chest wall oscillation therapy in pulmonary care for patients of all ages in the United States and internationally. The company offers SmartVest airway clearance system that consists of an inflatable therapy garment, a programmable air pulse generator, and a patented single-hose that delivers air pulses from the generator to the garment to patients with compromised pulmonary function; and SmartVest SQL System that provides advanced generator programmability and an enhanced pause feature with save, lock, and restore functionality.

