Emercoin Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $9,852.00 (EMC)

Emercoin (CURRENCY:EMC) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 19th. One Emercoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0775 or 0.00000897 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, CoinExchange, Upbit and xBTCe. In the last seven days, Emercoin has traded 9.4% higher against the US dollar. Emercoin has a total market capitalization of $3.49 million and approximately $9,852.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000432 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000139 BTC.

MAZA (MAZA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitTokens (BXT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007883 BTC.

Sprouts (SPRTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000076 BTC.

PX (PX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Breakout (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000099 BTC.

About Emercoin

Emercoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 8th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 45,056,293 coins. The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC . The official website for Emercoin is emercoin.com . The official message board for Emercoin is emercointalk.org

Emercoin Coin Trading

Emercoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: xBTCe, CoinExchange, Bittrex, Upbit, Tux Exchange, Cryptopia, Crex24, Livecoin, LiteBit.eu and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Emercoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Emercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

