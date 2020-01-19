Emergent Capital (OTCMKTS:EMGC) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.24

Emergent Capital Inc (OTCMKTS:EMGC) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.24 and traded as high as $0.25. Emergent Capital shares last traded at $0.25, with a volume of 775 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 75.91 and a quick ratio of 75.91.

Emergent Capital Company Profile (OTCMKTS:EMGC)

Emergent Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in life settlements. As of November 31, 2018, it owned a portfolio of 588 life insurance policies. The company was formerly known as Imperial Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Emergent Capital, Inc in September 2015. Emergent Capital, Inc was founded in 2006 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

