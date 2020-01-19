Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Price Target Increased to $50.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) had its target price upped by Citigroup from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Endava from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of Endava in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a positive rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Endava from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Endava from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Endava from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.78.

Shares of DAVA stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $45.82. 145,314 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,351. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. Endava has a 12-month low of $22.50 and a 12-month high of $49.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.76.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $101.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.84 million. Endava had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 28.69%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Endava will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DAVA. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Endava in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,060,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Endava in the second quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Endava by 46.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,348 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Endava in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,837,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Endava by 38.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 667,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,846,000 after acquiring an additional 186,862 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.86% of the company’s stock.

About Endava

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, logistics, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, and the United States. It offers strategy, creative and user experience, insights through data, mobile and Internet of Things, architecture, smart automation, software engineering, test automation and engineering, continuous delivery, cloud, applications management, and smart desk services across the digital evolution, agile transformation, and automation solution areas.

