Enigma (ENG) Hits Market Capitalization of $31.34 Million

Enigma (CURRENCY:ENG) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 18th. During the last week, Enigma has traded 5.8% lower against the dollar. One Enigma token can currently be purchased for about $0.42 or 0.00004679 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Mercatox, Tidex and ABCC. Enigma has a total market cap of $31.34 million and approximately $1.71 million worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Enigma alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $101.87 or 0.01138839 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00031566 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000197 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000044 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000778 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Enigma Profile

ENG is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 28th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,836,171 tokens. Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Enigma is enigma.co . The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Enigma

Enigma can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network, GOPAX, Huobi, Bittrex, Hotbit, Mercatox, Binance, Liqui, AirSwap, ABCC, Upbit, Tidex, OKEx and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enigma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Enigma using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Enigma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Enigma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.