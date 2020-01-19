EOS (EOS) Market Capitalization Tops $3.40 Billion

EOS (CURRENCY:EOS) traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 19th. EOS has a market cap of $3.40 billion and $3.64 billion worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, EOS has traded 13.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One EOS coin can now be purchased for $3.58 or 0.00041407 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cobinhood, Liqui, CoinEx and Coindeal.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get EOS alerts:

Ark (ARK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000713 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000181 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000104 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

EOS Profile

EOS (CRYPTO:EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,046,066,344 coins and its circulating supply is 949,366,332 coins. EOS’s official Twitter account is @EOS_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for EOS is /r/EOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EOS’s official website is eos.io

Buying and Selling EOS

EOS can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Koinex, Tidebit, Exrates, Binance, Instant Bitex, Bit-Z, CoinTiger, QBTC, CPDAX, Tidex, Ovis, CoinEx, Bibox, BtcTrade.im, DigiFinex, TOPBTC, Fatbtc, DragonEX, Liqui, IDCM, ChaoEX, OEX, BitFlip, Rfinex, LBank, EXX, RightBTC, Poloniex, C2CX, CoinBene, BCEX, Bilaxy, Cobinhood, CoinExchange, IDAX, Upbit, Huobi, Bitbns, DOBI trade, Zebpay, Vebitcoin, Cryptopia, Kraken, Bitfinex, BigONE, Bithumb, ABCC, YoBit, Neraex, BitMart, Cryptomate, Gate.io, OKEx, OTCBTC, Kucoin, ZB.COM, Hotbit, GOPAX, WazirX, OpenLedger DEX, HitBTC, Kuna, COSS, Livecoin, Coinsuper, Coinbe, Coinone, Exmo, Coinrail, Mercatox and Coindeal. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EOS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.