EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Raised to Buy at SunTrust Banks

SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have $77.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for EPR Properties’ FY2024 earnings at $6.22 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of EPR Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of EPR Properties from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EPR Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of EPR Properties from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. EPR Properties presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $82.43.

Get EPR Properties alerts:

NYSE:EPR traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.54. 315,894 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 503,187. EPR Properties has a one year low of $67.32 and a one year high of $80.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 5.23 and a quick ratio of 5.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.55. The company has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.44.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $4.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.20%. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.77%.

In other news, Director Peter C. Brown sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.85, for a total value of $141,700.00. Also, SVP Craig L. Evans sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.89, for a total transaction of $172,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,833,790.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in EPR Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in EPR Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in EPR Properties by 61.3% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in EPR Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in EPR Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.58% of the company’s stock.

EPR Properties Company Profile

EPR Properties is a specialty real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in properties in select market segments which require unique industry knowledge, while offering the potential for stable and attractive returns. Our total investments exceed $6.7 billion and our primary investment segments are Entertainment, Recreation and Education.

Recommended Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for EPR Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPR Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.