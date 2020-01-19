Etherparty One Day Volume Reaches $121,489.00 (FUEL)

Etherparty (CURRENCY:FUEL) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 18th. Etherparty has a total market capitalization of $2.77 million and approximately $121,489.00 worth of Etherparty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Etherparty has traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Etherparty token can now be purchased for $0.0028 or 0.00000031 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, HitBTC, ACX and Binance.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002719 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011192 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $247.29 or 0.02771011 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.72 or 0.00198578 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000680 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00030829 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00132690 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Etherparty’s launch date was October 1st, 2017. Etherparty’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Etherparty is /r/etherparty and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Etherparty is etherparty.com . Etherparty’s official Twitter account is @etherparty_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Etherparty is medium.com/etherparty

Etherparty can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, HitBTC, ACX and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Etherparty directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Etherparty should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Etherparty using one of the exchanges listed above.

