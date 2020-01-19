Evedo (EVED) Market Cap Achieves $90,181.00

Evedo (CURRENCY:EVED) traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. One Evedo token can now be purchased for about $0.0083 or 0.00000096 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex and P2PB2B. In the last seven days, Evedo has traded up 70.9% against the U.S. dollar. Evedo has a market capitalization of $90,181.00 and $129,489.00 worth of Evedo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00035826 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000541 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $498.15 or 0.05754045 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00026249 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00033582 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002649 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00128601 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001277 BTC.

Evedo Profile

Evedo (CRYPTO:EVED) is a token. Evedo’s total supply is 17,756,590 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,874,771 tokens. The official website for Evedo is www.evedo.co . Evedo’s official Twitter account is @evedotoken

Evedo Token Trading

Evedo can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and P2PB2B. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Evedo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Evedo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Evedo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

