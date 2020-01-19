EveryCoin 1-Day Volume Reaches $37,469.00 (EVY)

EveryCoin (CURRENCY:EVY) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 18th. In the last week, EveryCoin has traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar. One EveryCoin token can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges including LATOKEN, IDCM and IDAX. EveryCoin has a market cap of $2.31 million and approximately $37,469.00 worth of EveryCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get EveryCoin alerts:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002719 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011192 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $247.29 or 0.02771011 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.72 or 0.00198578 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000680 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00030829 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00132690 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

EveryCoin Profile

EveryCoin ‘s total supply is 88,800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,380,000,000 tokens. EveryCoin ‘s official Twitter account is @AaronJin20 . EveryCoin ‘s official website is www.everycoin.io . The Reddit community for EveryCoin is /r/EveryCoinICO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling EveryCoin

EveryCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, IDCM and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EveryCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EveryCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EveryCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EveryCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EveryCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.