EveryCoin Price Hits $0.0002 on Major Exchanges (EVY)

EveryCoin (CURRENCY:EVY) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. One EveryCoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges including LATOKEN, IDCM and IDAX. EveryCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.26 million and $39,604.00 worth of EveryCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, EveryCoin has traded 1.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002683 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $262.13 or 0.03005047 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011467 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.32 or 0.00198580 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000695 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00029780 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.15 or 0.00127830 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About EveryCoin

EveryCoin ‘s total supply is 88,800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,380,000,000 tokens. EveryCoin ‘s official Twitter account is @AaronJin20 . EveryCoin ‘s official website is www.everycoin.io . The Reddit community for EveryCoin is /r/EveryCoinICO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

EveryCoin Token Trading

EveryCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, IDCM and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EveryCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EveryCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EveryCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

