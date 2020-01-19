ExclusiveCoin Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $4,089.00 (EXCL)

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 19th. ExclusiveCoin has a market capitalization of $296,249.00 and approximately $4,089.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ExclusiveCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0506 or 0.00000586 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. Over the last seven days, ExclusiveCoin has traded 37.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000034 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000462 BTC.

BitSoar (BSR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SportsCoin (SPORT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

About ExclusiveCoin

ExclusiveCoin (CRYPTO:EXCL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 6th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,098 coins. The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ExclusiveCoin is exclusivecoin.pw . ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin

ExclusiveCoin Coin Trading

ExclusiveCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Bittrex, Upbit and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ExclusiveCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ExclusiveCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

