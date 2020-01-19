eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) Upgraded to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

EXPI has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered eXp World from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. TheStreet cut eXp World from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd.

Shares of EXPI traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.83. 87,308 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,994. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. eXp World has a twelve month low of $7.79 and a twelve month high of $12.55.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $282.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.83 million. eXp World had a negative net margin of 1.81% and a negative return on equity of 42.22%. Equities analysts expect that eXp World will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other eXp World news, Director Randall D. Miles sold 34,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.59, for a total transaction of $334,623.87. Also, CAO Alan M. Goldman sold 25,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.67, for a total transaction of $241,769.34. Insiders sold a total of 278,129 shares of company stock worth $2,837,606 over the last three months. 41.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of eXp World by 8.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 286,086 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 21,329 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of eXp World by 196.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,428,018 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,894,000 after acquiring an additional 946,993 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of eXp World by 13.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,246 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 3,892 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eXp World in the third quarter worth $532,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in eXp World during the second quarter worth $339,000. 10.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

eXp World Company Profile

eXp World Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential real estate market in the United States and Canada. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its Website, exprealty.com; and provides buyers and sellers access to a network of professional, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

