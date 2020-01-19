EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

EZPW has been the topic of several other reports. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of EZCORP from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of EZCORP from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EZCORP from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of EZCORP from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. EZCORP has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.50.

Shares of EZPW stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.35. 542,499 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 373,183. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.33 and a 200 day moving average of $7.11. The company has a quick ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. EZCORP has a 52-week low of $4.77 and a 52-week high of $11.25. The company has a market cap of $347.09 million, a PE ratio of 158.79 and a beta of 1.77.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.19. EZCORP had a net margin of 0.20% and a return on equity of 6.59%. The business had revenue of $214.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that EZCORP will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in EZCORP by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 95,656 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in EZCORP by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,126 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,121 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in EZCORP by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,148 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,171 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. raised its holdings in EZCORP by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 68,555 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 4,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in EZCORP by 320.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,630 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 4,291 shares during the last quarter. 94.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About EZCORP

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans. It operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other International. The company offers pawn loans, which are non-recourse loans collateralized by tangible personal property, including jewelry, consumer electronics, power tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and sells merchandise, such as collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and used merchandise purchased from customers.

