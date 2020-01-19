Fast Access Blockchain (FAB) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1,208.00

Fast Access Blockchain (CURRENCY:FAB) traded 13.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 19th. Fast Access Blockchain has a total market cap of $1.27 million and approximately $1,208.00 worth of Fast Access Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fast Access Blockchain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0450 or 0.00000520 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including FCoin and CoinBene. During the last seven days, Fast Access Blockchain has traded up 6.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002684 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011589 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $251.17 or 0.02899976 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.94 or 0.00195567 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000705 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00030354 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.03 or 0.00127328 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Fast Access Blockchain

Fast Access Blockchain's total supply is 40,663,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,320,115 coins. Fast Access Blockchain's official message board is medium.com/fast-access-blockchain . Fast Access Blockchain's official Twitter account is

Fast Access Blockchain's official website is fabcoin.co

Fast Access Blockchain Coin Trading

Fast Access Blockchain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene and FCoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fast Access Blockchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fast Access Blockchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fast Access Blockchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

