Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (NYSE:FCAU) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.01 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (NYSE:FCAU) will report earnings of $1.01 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.11. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles posted earnings of $1.19 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 15.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Fiat Chrysler Automobiles will report full-year earnings of $2.92 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $3.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $3.14. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Fiat Chrysler Automobiles.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.07). Fiat Chrysler Automobiles had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 2.33%. The business had revenue of $30.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.11 billion.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FCAU shares. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. HSBC upgraded shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Commerzbank upgraded shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.35.

FCAU traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.75. 1,947,851 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,421,966. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has a 1 year low of $12.11 and a 1 year high of $17.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.94. The firm has a market cap of $27.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.66.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FCAU. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles during the third quarter worth $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.48% of the company’s stock.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles, components, and production systems. The company operates through five segments: NAFTA, LATAM, APAC, EMEA, and Maserati. It provides passenger cars, SUV vehicles, trucks, and light commercial vehicles under the Jeep, Ram, Dodge, Chrysler, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Alfa Romeo, and Abarth brands; and luxury vehicles under the Maserati brand, as well as related service parts and accessories, and service contracts under the Mopar brand.

