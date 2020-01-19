Fire Lotto (FLOT) Trading Up 22.6% This Week

Fire Lotto (CURRENCY:FLOT) traded up 21.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 19th. One Fire Lotto token can now be bought for about $0.0067 or 0.00000077 BTC on exchanges including TOPBTC, Crex24, YoBit and Livecoin. Fire Lotto has a total market capitalization of $182,834.00 and $6.00 worth of Fire Lotto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Fire Lotto has traded 22.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Fire Lotto alerts:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005688 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00036618 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.68 or 0.00320341 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011540 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002208 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011680 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000028 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00008311 BTC.

Fire Lotto Token Profile

Fire Lotto (CRYPTO:FLOT) is a token. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. Fire Lotto’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,481,717 tokens. The official website for Fire Lotto is firelotto.io . Fire Lotto’s official message board is medium.com/@FireLottery . Fire Lotto’s official Twitter account is @FireLottery and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Fire Lotto is /r/Firelotto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Fire Lotto Token Trading

Fire Lotto can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Livecoin, YoBit and TOPBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fire Lotto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fire Lotto should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fire Lotto using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fire Lotto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fire Lotto and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.