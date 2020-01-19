First Derivatives (LON:FDP) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of First Derivatives (LON:FDP) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Digital Look reports.

FDP opened at GBX 2,645 ($34.79) on Wednesday. First Derivatives has a fifty-two week low of GBX 220 ($2.89) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,635 ($47.82). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.80, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $713.09 million and a P/E ratio of 52.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,665.40 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,537.96.

About First Derivatives

First Derivatives plc provides software and consulting services internationally. The company operates through Consulting and Software segments. It provides kdb+, an in-memory, time-series database. The company also designs, develops, implements, and supports a range of data and trading systems for front, middle, and back-office operations.

