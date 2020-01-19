First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $494.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.61 million. First Horizon National had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 19.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS.

Shares of First Horizon National stock opened at $17.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.03. First Horizon National has a 12-month low of $13.30 and a 12-month high of $17.42.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. First Horizon National’s payout ratio is currently 33.73%.

In other First Horizon National news, EVP Yousef A. Valine sold 28,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total transaction of $483,622.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 229,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,926,831.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on FHN. Zacks Investment Research cut First Horizon National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Bank of America raised First Horizon National from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on First Horizon National from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. ValuEngine raised First Horizon National from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut First Horizon National from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $17.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.21.

First Horizon National Company Profile

First Horizon National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Tennessee Bank National Association that provides various financial services. It operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. The company offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

