First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Price Target Increased to $126.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $119.00 to $126.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the bank’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Republic Bank’s Q1 2020 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.48 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.50 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.67 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.20 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on FRC. BMO Capital Markets restated a market perform rating and set a $119.00 price objective on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group upped their price objective on First Republic Bank from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Stephens upped their price objective on First Republic Bank from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on First Republic Bank from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on First Republic Bank from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $115.27.

FRC traded down $0.89 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $118.18. 1,624,480 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,053,145. The stock has a market cap of $20.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.73, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $115.36 and a 200 day moving average of $102.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. First Republic Bank has a 52 week low of $87.43 and a 52 week high of $122.34.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The bank reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $877.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $876.90 million. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 22.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is 14.62%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 3.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,147,623 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,186,214,000 after purchasing an additional 350,766 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 2.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,563,764 shares of the bank’s stock worth $924,816,000 after purchasing an additional 233,424 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 32.1% in the third quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,305,031 shares of the bank’s stock worth $416,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,666 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 3.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,476,401 shares of the bank’s stock worth $339,471,000 after purchasing an additional 113,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 12.2% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,834,906 shares of the bank’s stock worth $274,135,000 after purchasing an additional 309,164 shares in the last quarter.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

