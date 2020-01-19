First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Receives $108.77 Average PT from Analysts

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $115.27.

Several analysts recently commented on FRC shares. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $119.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $119.00 price target on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th.

FRC stock traded down $0.89 on Friday, hitting $118.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,624,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,053,145. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $115.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.91. First Republic Bank has a 1 year low of $87.43 and a 1 year high of $122.34. The stock has a market cap of $20.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The bank reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.12. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 22.38% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The firm had revenue of $877.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $876.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. First Republic Bank’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.62%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC increased its stake in First Republic Bank by 506.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 267 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 409.1% during the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 280 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Republic Bank during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 113.6% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 361 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its stake in First Republic Bank by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 452 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

