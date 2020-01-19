First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF) Trading 0.1% Higher

Shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF) traded up 0.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $20.61 and last traded at $20.60, 800 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 71,536 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.57.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.53.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.064 per share. This is a boost from First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%.

