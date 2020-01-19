Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $81.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Five9 provides cloud software for contact centers. The Company offers software products such as workforce management, speech recognition, predictive dialer, and voice applications. It offers virtual contact center cloud platform that acts as the hub for interactions between its clients and their customers, enabling contact center operations focused on inbound or outbound customer interactions in a single unified architecture. The Company serves customers in various industries, including banking and financial services, business process outsourcers, consumer, healthcare, and technology. Five9, Inc. is headquartered in San Ramon, California. “

FIVN has been the topic of several other reports. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Five9 from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Five9 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an outperform rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Five9 from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Five9 from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Five9 in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $68.41.

Shares of FIVN stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.58. 509,756 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 553,062. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,452.67, a PEG ratio of 79.25 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 6.09, a quick ratio of 6.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.61 and its 200 day moving average is $59.86. Five9 has a 1 year low of $45.07 and a 1 year high of $74.25.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $83.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.69 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 0.54% and a positive return on equity of 7.91%. Five9’s revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Five9 will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jack L. Acosta sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.92, for a total transaction of $4,944,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,589.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James B. Doran sold 491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.87, for a total transaction of $31,851.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 261,070 shares of company stock worth $17,114,668. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Five9 during the 4th quarter valued at $717,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Five9 during the 4th quarter valued at $234,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Five9 during the 4th quarter valued at $257,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Five9 during the 4th quarter valued at $262,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Five9 during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000.

About Five9

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

