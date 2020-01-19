FlexShares Currency Hedged Morningstar DM ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TLDH) Shares Up 0.6%

Shares of FlexShares Currency Hedged Morningstar DM ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TLDH) were up 0.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $29.31 and last traded at $29.31, approximately 100 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 1,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.14.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.5148 per share. This is an increase from FlexShares Currency Hedged Morningstar DM ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.00%.

