Flowchain Hits 24-Hour Volume of $55,353.00 (FLC)

Flowchain (CURRENCY:FLC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. Flowchain has a market capitalization of $1.64 million and approximately $55,353.00 worth of Flowchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Flowchain has traded 32.5% higher against the dollar. One Flowchain token can currently be purchased for $2.37 or 0.00027388 BTC on popular exchanges including IDAX and DigiFinex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00035934 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000542 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $495.04 or 0.05718739 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00026225 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00033744 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002630 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.08 or 0.00128050 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001288 BTC.

About Flowchain

Flowchain (CRYPTO:FLC) is a token. It was first traded on September 20th, 2018. Flowchain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 690,073 tokens. Flowchain’s official Twitter account is @Fieldcoin . Flowchain’s official website is flowchain.co

Flowchain Token Trading

Flowchain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX and DigiFinex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flowchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flowchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Flowchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

