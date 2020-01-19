Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) Rating Lowered to Sell at UBS Group

Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a GBX 7,250 ($95.37) price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of GBX 6,950 ($91.42). UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 20.03% from the stock’s previous close.

FLTR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment from GBX 6,500 ($85.50) to GBX 8,500 ($111.81) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 8,500 ($111.81) target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Shore Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a GBX 9,000 ($118.39) target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 8,206.25 ($107.95).

Flutter Entertainment stock opened at GBX 9,066 ($119.26) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.31. Flutter Entertainment has a 12-month low of GBX 5,542 ($72.90) and a 12-month high of GBX 9,532 ($125.39). The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 9,071.36. The firm has a market cap of $7.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.40.

In other Flutter Entertainment news, insider Zillah Byng-Thorne sold 930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 6,598 ($86.79), for a total transaction of £61,361.40 ($80,717.44).

Flutter Entertainment PLC operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Online, Australia, Retail, and US segments. It offers exchange sports betting products; fixed odds games betting; online games and casino; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

