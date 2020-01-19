Fountain Hits One Day Volume of $117,701.00 (FTN)

Fountain (CURRENCY:FTN) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. Fountain has a market capitalization of $1.22 million and approximately $117,701.00 worth of Fountain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Fountain has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar. One Fountain token can now be purchased for $0.0138 or 0.00000159 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene and CoinTiger.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002702 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $265.46 or 0.03063505 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011540 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.22 or 0.00198725 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000702 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00030224 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.07 or 0.00127737 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Fountain

Fountain’s total supply is 2,208,919,511 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,674,658 tokens. Fountain’s official Twitter account is @fountainhub . Fountain’s official message board is medium.com/@FountainHub . Fountain’s official website is fountainhub.com

Buying and Selling Fountain

Fountain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fountain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fountain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fountain using one of the exchanges listed above.

