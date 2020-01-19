Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Buy

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on FCX. Bank of America upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.48.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

FCX stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.87. The company had a trading volume of 20,142,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,819,243. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.85. The company has a market cap of $18.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.47. Freeport-McMoRan has a twelve month low of $8.43 and a twelve month high of $14.68.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The natural resource company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 0.22% and a positive return on equity of 0.91%. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 13.16%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 908.6% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,036 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,735 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 6,082.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 3,462 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 3,406 shares during the period. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.

See Also: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.