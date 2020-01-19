Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Price Target Increased to $68.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) had its target price upped by Credit Suisse Group from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on FRPT. Zacks Investment Research cut Freshpet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Freshpet from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Freshpet from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Freshpet from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, William Blair reissued a buy rating on shares of Freshpet in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Freshpet has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $59.50.

NASDAQ:FRPT traded up $1.50 on Wednesday, reaching $66.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 304,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,812. Freshpet has a 1-year low of $34.16 and a 1-year high of $66.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of -508.27 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.57.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02). Freshpet had a negative net margin of 1.84% and a negative return on equity of 3.52%. The business had revenue of $65.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.37 million. Freshpet’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Freshpet will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Richard A. Kassar sold 998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.54, for a total transaction of $55,428.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,552,937.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 4,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total value of $270,647.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 86,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,719,863.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,139 shares of company stock valued at $1,439,772 over the last ninety days. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Freshpet by 19.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,288,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,147,000 after acquiring an additional 372,151 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Freshpet by 12.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,045,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,101,000 after acquiring an additional 224,411 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Freshpet by 254.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 887,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,396,000 after acquiring an additional 637,442 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Freshpet by 3.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 667,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,208,000 after acquiring an additional 22,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Freshpet by 2.8% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 607,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,237,000 after acquiring an additional 16,310 shares in the last quarter.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh products, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

