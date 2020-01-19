FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Trading 7.1% Higher

FuelCell Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FCEL) shares traded up 7.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.42 and last traded at $2.40, 24,029,664 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 36% from the average session volume of 37,332,887 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.24.

FCEL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FuelCell Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on FuelCell Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $0.50 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised FuelCell Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. FuelCell Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.33.

Get FuelCell Energy alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.64.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TSP Capital Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in FuelCell Energy in the fourth quarter worth $4,029,000. F3Logic LLC purchased a new stake in FuelCell Energy in the fourth quarter worth $182,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in FuelCell Energy by 1,562.5% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 651,090 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 611,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in FuelCell Energy in the second quarter worth $27,000. 4.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL)

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and micro-grid, as well as multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications.

Read More: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for FuelCell Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FuelCell Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.