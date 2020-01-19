FunFair Price Tops $0.0029 on Major Exchanges (FUN)

FunFair (CURRENCY:FUN) traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 19th. During the last seven days, FunFair has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar. One FunFair token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000033 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Radar Relay, Livecoin, IDEX and Gate.io. FunFair has a total market capitalization of $18.90 million and $475,461.00 worth of FunFair was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About FunFair

FunFair’s genesis date was June 15th, 2017. FunFair’s total supply is 10,999,873,621 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,548,879,189 tokens. The Reddit community for FunFair is /r/FunfairTech . The official website for FunFair is funfair.io . FunFair’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech

FunFair Token Trading

FunFair can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Radar Relay, ABCC, C2CX, OKEx, ZB.COM, Vebitcoin, LATOKEN, HitBTC, Binance, Livecoin, Gate.io, Ethfinex, IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FunFair directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FunFair should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FunFair using one of the exchanges listed above.

