FUTURAX (FTXT) Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges

FUTURAX (CURRENCY:FTXT) traded down 48.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 18th. FUTURAX has a total market capitalization of $3,673.00 and approximately $56,485.00 worth of FUTURAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FUTURAX token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Hotbit, Fatbtc and Mercatox. In the last week, FUTURAX has traded 107% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005454 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00037704 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.72 or 0.00324753 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010883 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002241 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00010033 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00007837 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000024 BTC.

FUTURAX Profile

FUTURAX (FTXT) is a token. FUTURAX’s total supply is 7,076,400,718 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,406,412,461 tokens. The official website for FUTURAX is www.futurax.global . FUTURAX’s official Twitter account is @FuturaxProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

FUTURAX Token Trading

FUTURAX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Fatbtc, Mercatox and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUTURAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FUTURAX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FUTURAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

