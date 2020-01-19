Gamma Communications (LON:GAMA) PT Raised to GBX 1,350

Gamma Communications (LON:GAMA) had its price target increased by Barclays from GBX 1,250 ($16.44) to GBX 1,350 ($17.76) in a report published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on GAMA. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Gamma Communications to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the company from GBX 1,320 ($17.36) to GBX 1,280 ($16.84) in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Peel Hunt raised their target price on shares of Gamma Communications from GBX 1,100 ($14.47) to GBX 1,420 ($18.68) and gave the company an add rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Peel Hunt raised their target price on shares of Gamma Communications from GBX 1,100 ($14.47) to GBX 1,420 ($18.68) and gave the company an add rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,307.50 ($17.20).

LON:GAMA opened at GBX 1,340 ($17.63) on Thursday. Gamma Communications has a 1-year low of GBX 758 ($9.97) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,415 ($18.61). The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,295.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,155.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion and a PE ratio of 37.22.

In other Gamma Communications news, insider Malcolm Goddard sold 2,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,210 ($15.92), for a total transaction of £35,997.50 ($47,352.67). Also, insider Andrew Jonathan Stone sold 6,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,365 ($17.96), for a total value of £82,418.70 ($108,417.13). Insiders sold 147,975 shares of company stock valued at $191,820,788 over the last three months.

Gamma Communications plc provides voice, data, and mobile services for the business market in the United Kingdom. Its voice services include hosted phone system, horizon call center, connect, PBX v hosted, SIP trunk, inbound, call and line, and SIP trunk call manager; and data services comprise broadband, fiber broadband, assured and converged broadband, fiber Ethernet, Ethernet in the first mile, fiber to the cabinet (FTTC) Ethernet, converged FTTC broadband, converged Ethernet, and converged private network services.

