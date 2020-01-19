Garlicoin Hits Market Cap of $27,801.00 (GRLC)

Garlicoin (CURRENCY:GRLC) traded up 16.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 19th. One Garlicoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge, Trade Satoshi, CoinFalcon and Nanex. Garlicoin has a market cap of $27,801.00 and approximately $4.00 worth of Garlicoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Garlicoin has traded up 6% against the dollar.

About Garlicoin

GRLC is a Scrypt-adaptive-N (ASIC resistant) coin that uses the

Scrypt-N hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 22nd, 2018. Garlicoin’s total supply is 53,678,763 coins. Garlicoin’s official Twitter account is @Garliccoin. The Reddit community for Garlicoin is /r/garlicoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Garlicoin is garlicoin.io.

Garlicoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Nanex, CryptoBridge, Trade Satoshi and CoinFalcon. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Garlicoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Garlicoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Garlicoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

