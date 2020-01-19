GCN Coin (GCN) Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges

GCN Coin (CURRENCY:GCN) traded down 26.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 19th. During the last seven days, GCN Coin has traded 19.9% lower against the US dollar. One GCN Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including $5.60, $24.43, $20.33 and $32.15. GCN Coin has a market capitalization of $69,600.00 and approximately $19.00 worth of GCN Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.14 or 0.00659793 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00010144 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00000922 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000043 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00007844 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000463 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00025178 BTC.

GCN Coin Profile

GCN Coin (GCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 25th, 2014. GCN Coin’s total supply is 172,076,810,000 coins. GCN Coin’s official Twitter account is @GCNcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for GCN Coin is gcn-coin.proboards.com . GCN Coin’s official website is gcn.zone

Buying and Selling GCN Coin

GCN Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $32.15, $13.77, $20.33, $33.94, $24.68, $10.39, $7.50, $18.94, $51.55, $24.43, $5.60 and $50.98. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GCN Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GCN Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GCN Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

