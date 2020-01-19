GenesisX Trading Up 7.9% This Week (XGS)

GenesisX (CURRENCY:XGS) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. In the last seven days, GenesisX has traded up 7.9% against the US dollar. One GenesisX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0059 or 0.00000068 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge and TradeOgre. GenesisX has a total market cap of $55,257.00 and approximately $397.00 worth of GenesisX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get GenesisX alerts:

Solaris (XLR) traded 28.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002301 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000100 BTC.

UralsCoin (URALS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

GenesisX Profile

GenesisX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2018. GenesisX’s total supply is 9,394,558 coins. GenesisX’s official Twitter account is @GenesisX_XGS . The official website for GenesisX is genesisx.net . The Reddit community for GenesisX is /r/Genesisxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

GenesisX Coin Trading

GenesisX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GenesisX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GenesisX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GenesisX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GenesisX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GenesisX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.