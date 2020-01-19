Gentherm Inc (NASDAQ:THRM) Receives $46.20 Average PT from Brokerages

Gentherm Inc (NASDAQ:THRM) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.20.

THRM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised Gentherm from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. BidaskClub raised Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Gentherm in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th.

Gentherm stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,738. Gentherm has a 52 week low of $35.63 and a 52 week high of $48.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 41.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.31.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.16. Gentherm had a return on equity of 15.78% and a net margin of 3.99%. The firm had revenue of $240.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Gentherm will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Paul Cameron Giberson sold 6,000 shares of Gentherm stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total transaction of $256,680.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $507,584.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Gentherm in the third quarter worth approximately $167,000. Equitable Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Gentherm in the second quarter worth approximately $209,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Gentherm in the third quarter worth approximately $212,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gentherm in the second quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gentherm in the third quarter worth approximately $242,000.

Gentherm Company Profile

Gentherm, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Industrial.. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

