GeoCoin (GEO) Price Down 9.7% Over Last 7 Days

GeoCoin (CURRENCY:GEO) traded 5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 19th. One GeoCoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00002216 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and Bittrex. GeoCoin has a market capitalization of $610,345.00 and approximately $11.00 worth of GeoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, GeoCoin has traded 9.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get GeoCoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.64 or 0.00655438 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00010209 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00051528 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000903 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00073856 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000043 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00008869 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00008079 BTC.

GeoCoin Profile

GeoCoin is a token. It was first traded on August 18th, 2013. GeoCoin’s total supply is 4,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,180,551 tokens. GeoCoin’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GeoCoin is geocoin.cash

GeoCoin Token Trading

GeoCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GeoCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GeoCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GeoCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GeoCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.