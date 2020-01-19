Giant (GIC) Trading 1.1% Higher Over Last Week

Giant (CURRENCY:GIC) traded up 13% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 19th. Over the last seven days, Giant has traded 1.1% higher against the dollar. Giant has a market capitalization of $77,669.00 and $2,931.00 worth of Giant was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Giant coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0114 or 0.00000131 BTC on popular exchanges including $33.89, $7.59, $11.91 and $10.42.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Giant Profile

Giant (GIC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 8th, 2018. Giant’s total supply is 6,826,993 coins and its circulating supply is 6,826,989 coins. Giant’s official Twitter account is @giant_coin. The Reddit community for Giant is /r/giantadmin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Giant is giantpay.network.

Giant Coin Trading

Giant can be traded on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Giant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Giant should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Giant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

