Gifto Price Down 9.7% Over Last Week (GTO)

Gifto (CURRENCY:GTO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 19th. Gifto has a total market cap of $5.80 million and $1.03 million worth of Gifto was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Gifto has traded 9.7% lower against the dollar. One Gifto token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0089 or 0.00000102 BTC on major exchanges including Cobinhood, Bancor Network, CPDAX and Bittrex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Gifto alerts:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002702 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $260.04 or 0.03013278 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011593 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.14 or 0.00198594 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000687 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00029966 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.03 or 0.00127813 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Gifto Profile

Gifto’s genesis date was December 14th, 2017. Gifto’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 654,212,222 tokens. Gifto’s official Twitter account is @GIFTO_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Gifto is /r/GIFTO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Gifto is gifto.io

Gifto Token Trading

Gifto can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kryptono, Allbit, BiteBTC, Bittrex, Coinnest, Cobinhood, Bithumb, Upbit, Binance, OKEx, CPDAX, CoinTiger, Bancor Network, Bibox and Kyber Network. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gifto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gifto should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gifto using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gifto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gifto and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.