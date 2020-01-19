GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) Earns “Hold” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their hold rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) in a research note released on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on GSK. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 1,900 ($24.99) price target on GlaxoSmithKline and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Bryan, Garnier & Co increased their price target on GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,660 ($21.84) to GBX 1,747 ($22.98) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. HSBC set a GBX 2,110 ($27.76) price target on GlaxoSmithKline and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,800 ($23.68) to GBX 1,860 ($24.47) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,876.47 ($24.68).

GSK stock opened at GBX 1,846 ($24.28) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.00, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $92.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22. GlaxoSmithKline has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,429.80 ($18.81) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,851.15 ($24.35). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,776.73 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,705.67.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th were issued a dividend of GBX 19 ($0.25) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a yield of 1.07%. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.01%.

In related news, insider Vivienne Cox acquired 308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,725 ($22.69) per share, with a total value of £5,313 ($6,988.95). Insiders have purchased a total of 330 shares of company stock worth $569,837 in the last three months.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

