GlobalBoost-Y One Day Trading Volume Tops $610.00 (BSTY)

GlobalBoost-Y (CURRENCY:BSTY) traded 38.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 19th. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0061 or 0.00000070 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. During the last seven days, GlobalBoost-Y has traded down 64.1% against the U.S. dollar. GlobalBoost-Y has a total market cap of $108,048.00 and approximately $610.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,666.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.98 or 0.01914868 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $331.14 or 0.03820205 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.92 or 0.00656629 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $64.10 or 0.00739537 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.14 or 0.00093952 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00010155 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00024909 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.53 or 0.00571421 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000028 BTC.

GlobalBoost-Y Profile

GlobalBoost-Y (CRYPTO:BSTY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,818,403 coins. The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost . GlobalBoost-Y’s official website is globalboost-y.com

GlobalBoost-Y Coin Trading

GlobalBoost-Y can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GlobalBoost-Y should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GlobalBoost-Y using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

