GMB (GMB) Price Down 2.7% This Week

GMB (CURRENCY:GMB) traded down 12.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 19th. One GMB token can currently be purchased for $0.0038 or 0.00000044 BTC on exchanges including DigiFinex and BW. GMB has a total market capitalization of $1.98 million and approximately $5,072.00 worth of GMB was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, GMB has traded down 2.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get GMB alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00035889 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000542 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $499.05 or 0.05768084 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00026243 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00033686 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002629 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.07 or 0.00127971 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001291 BTC.

GMB Profile

GMB (CRYPTO:GMB) is a token. Its genesis date was June 20th, 2018. GMB’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 517,356,899 tokens. GMB’s official website is gmbplatform.io . The official message board for GMB is medium.com/gmbofficial . GMB’s official Twitter account is @GAMBproject

GMB Token Trading

GMB can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex and BW. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GMB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GMB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GMB using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GMB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GMB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.