Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP) Receives $10.94 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.94.

GMLP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank set a $10.00 price objective on Golar LNG Partners and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Golar LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. BidaskClub lowered Golar LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Golar LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Golar LNG Partners by 40.6% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,295 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Golar LNG Partners by 0.8% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 418,176 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,025,000 after acquiring an additional 3,257 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Golar LNG Partners by 15.6% during the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,580 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 6,277 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Golar LNG Partners by 6.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 116,839 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 7,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Golar LNG Partners by 26.3% during the third quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,839 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 8,091 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.36% of the company’s stock.

GMLP traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.59. The stock had a trading volume of 182,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,606. The company has a market cap of $602.23 million, a P/E ratio of -17.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.97. Golar LNG Partners has a 1 year low of $8.40 and a 1 year high of $14.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.85 and a 200 day moving average of $9.93.

Golar LNG Partners (NASDAQ:GMLP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The shipping company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $74.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.47 million. Golar LNG Partners had a negative net margin of 10.41% and a positive return on equity of 2.83%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Golar LNG Partners will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

About Golar LNG Partners

Golar LNG Partners LP owns and operates floating storage regasification units (FSRUs) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under long-term charters in Brazil, Indonesia, Jordan, Kuwait, and the United Arab Emirates. As of March 15, 2019, it had a fleet of six FSRUs and four LNG carriers. Golar GP LLC serves as the general partner of Golar LNG Partners LP.

