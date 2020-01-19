Golub Capital BDC Inc (NASDAQ:GBDC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $87.55 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC Inc (NASDAQ:GBDC) will report sales of $87.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Golub Capital BDC’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $93.14 million and the lowest is $81.96 million. Golub Capital BDC posted sales of $39.41 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 122.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC will report full-year sales of $348.69 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $324.97 million to $372.42 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $353.90 million, with estimates ranging from $335.41 million to $372.39 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Golub Capital BDC.

Get Golub Capital BDC alerts:

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The investment management company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Golub Capital BDC had a negative net margin of 10.78% and a positive return on equity of 6.51%. The business had revenue of $48.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. BidaskClub cut shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

GBDC opened at $18.40 on Friday. Golub Capital BDC has a 1-year low of $17.00 and a 1-year high of $19.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00, a PEG ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.20.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 12th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 11th. Golub Capital BDC’s payout ratio is 103.94%.

In other Golub Capital BDC news, major shareholder Ohio Strs bought 403,046 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.60 per share, with a total value of $7,093,609.60. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 15,870,054 shares in the company, valued at $279,312,950.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. RDA Financial Network lifted its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 38.1% in the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 21,369 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 5,896 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 84,484 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 5.7% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,139 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,633 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,116,000 after purchasing an additional 33,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 82,460 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 12,332 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

About Golub Capital BDC

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Golub Capital BDC (GBDC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Golub Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golub Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.