Graft (GRFT) Market Cap Achieves $224,574.00

Graft (CURRENCY:GRFT) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 18th. Over the last seven days, Graft has traded up 12.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Graft coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre, Cryptopia and Stocks.Exchange. Graft has a total market cap of $224,574.00 and approximately $11,169.00 worth of Graft was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.42 or 0.00753541 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005352 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001378 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001611 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001713 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Graft Coin Profile

GRFT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 24th, 2017. Graft’s total supply is 1,283,584,833 coins and its circulating supply is 591,481,833 coins. The Reddit community for Graft is /r/Graft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Graft is www.graft.network . The official message board for Graft is medium.com/@graftnetwork . Graft’s official Twitter account is @graftnetwork

Buying and Selling Graft

Graft can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre, Cryptopia and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graft directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graft should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Graft using one of the exchanges listed above.

