GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS) Cut to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

GRFS has been the topic of several other reports. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of GRIFOLS S A/S in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Berenberg Bank raised GRIFOLS S A/S to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Santander raised GRIFOLS S A/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised GRIFOLS S A/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Banco Sabadell raised GRIFOLS S A/S from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.50.

NASDAQ:GRFS traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,088,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 758,353. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.85. The company has a market capitalization of $16.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.32, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 0.96. GRIFOLS S A/S has a twelve month low of $17.57 and a twelve month high of $24.82.

GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. GRIFOLS S A/S had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 13.58%. On average, equities analysts predict that GRIFOLS S A/S will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S by 453.8% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,363 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 5,214 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S in the second quarter worth approximately $215,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S in the second quarter worth approximately $312,000. Cibc Bank USA acquired a new position in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S in the third quarter worth approximately $408,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S by 3.6% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 21,033 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the period. 18.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GRIFOLS S A/S Company Profile

Grifols, SA, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and distributes a range of biological medicines on plasma derived proteins worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Bioscience, Diagnostic, Hospital, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience segment manufactures plasma derivatives for therapeutic use; and sells and distributes end products.

